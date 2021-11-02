Marshall men’s soccer moves to No. 1

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United Coaches Poll men’s soccer rankings dropped; and the Thundering Herd is in the number one spot for the first time this season.

The national reigning champs have been in the top ten all season, and have crept up from number three to number one in just the last three weeks.

The Herd has not lost a game since late August, to Virginia Tech.

Since then, they’ve racked up 10 wins and three draws.

Marshall has their last regular season game this Friday at Florida International.

