HUNTINGTON, WV – The Marshall University men’s soccer team (5-1-1) moved up to third in Tuesday’s (September 27) United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll after a 1-0 win in the Mountain State Derby on Saturday over WVU.

The Herd has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019.

“Since I’ve gotten here, the bar has been set really high after winning the National Championship,” senior defender Gabriel Alves said about the team’s stay in the rankings the last three seasons. “We always try and stay in the top 10. I think it’s good for us so we can keep the bar high.”

No. 3 Marshall travels to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to playing on the road,” Alves said about heading to Coastal Carolina. “We watched video today to see the mistakes we made against West Virginia so we can get better defensively. We want to defend until the end of the game and not allow too many chances.”



