Marshall men’s soccer rolls on to Final Four

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The No. 10 ranked Marshall men’s soccer team took down the defending NCAA champions, No. 8 Georgetown, in Monday’s NCAA elite eight match.

The Thundering Herd is coming off of a huge upset; taking down No. 1 Clemson last week.

Marshall competed in today’s elite eight round for the first time in program history. And it was a complete shut out for goalie Oliver Semmle.

The final today 1-NIL.

The Herd will now compete in the Final Four, which is being held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Head Coach Chris Grassie says his squad will take the next couple of days to physically and emotionally rest, so they can come out in Friday’s Final Four ready to go.

