HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Milo Yosef’s late goal and Oliver Semmle’s timely saves were the difference maker as the fourth-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team outlasted WVU 1-0 Saturday night at Hoops Family Field.

Both teams struggled to create offense throughout, but it was the Herd who found the net with just five minutes left. Yosef sprinted down the right side of the field, shooting left of Mountaineer keeper Jackson Lee to give Marshall the win.

The Herd improve to 5-1-1 on the season. They’ll travel to Conway, SC. to face Coastal Carolina Friday.

WVU falls to 2-5-1. The Mountaineers have a non-conference game at Dayton Tuesday.