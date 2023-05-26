CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall is nominating Randy Moss for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Athletic Director Christian Spears submitted the nomination to the National Football Foundation.

Spears says, “Randy Moss has already done so much to put Marshall University in the national landscape in college football, and this nomination is one way that we can hopefully give back to him. We are disappointed in ourselves that this nomination was not submitted sooner, but as the Director of Athletics at Marshall University, it is my absolute privilege to formally submit the request for the induction of Randy Moss into the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Moss spent two seasons with Marshall in 1996 and 1997.

In that time, he totaled 174 passes for 3,529 yards and 54 touchdowns.

He totaled 26 touchdown receptions in 1997, setting an FBS record, and was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation’s top wide receiver.

The 2023 nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame are expected to be announced in early June.

Spears said the next few weeks will be an exciting time for Marshall Athletics and its fanbase as they await the release.