BOWLING GREEN, KY (WOWK) – In arguably their most impressive performance of the season, the Marshall women’s basketball team shined on the road, dropping 80 points in their victory against Western Kentucky Wednesday.

The point total is their third-highest of the season and their highest against a Division I opponent. The Herd shot 47 percent from the floor.

Savannah Wheeler led the way for Marshall with 27 points. Brianah Ferby and Aaliyah Dunham added 18 and 14 points respectively.

“It’s the time of year where it can happen for anybody so why not us?” Herd Head Coach Tony Kemper said. “So get your heads right.. think about the right stuff… lock in… I thought we were in a good head space tonight, we need to continue that into Saturday and next week.”

Marshall improves to 14-12 on the season. Both teams will meet again in Huntington Saturday at 1 p.m.