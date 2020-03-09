Marshall Point Guard Jarrod West Named to CUSA All-Academic Team

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – We all know how smart Marshall’s Jarrod West is on the court, but what you may not know is the Herd Junior Point Guard is just as bright in the classroom, and the conference is starting to take notice.

The Clarksburg native has a 3.71 GPA and was named to the CUSA all-academic team. West was also on the conference’s honor roll the past two years.

The Notre Dame High School product is second on the team in scoring right behind Taevion Kinsey as West is averaging 14.4 points per game.

West does more than just score, as he leads the conference in steals with 65 and 4th in CUSA with 126 assists.

West and the Herd is on a two-game winning streak and enter the Conference USA Tournament as the number 5 seed. Marshall will face number 11 UTEP on Wednesday night. The Herd beat the Miners by 10 points last month.