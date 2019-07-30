Marshall Pre-Season Football Press Conference

Huntington, W. Va (WOWK) — Marshall is just a few weeks away from taking on VMI in their 2019 football season opener.

The highly-touted Herd are picked to come out on top in Conference USA’s East Division. Head Coach Doc Holliday is not only prepared for the high expectations surrounding his team, but welcomes them.

“Expectations are extremely high. That’s a good thing. that’s the way it’s supposed to be here at Marshall,” said Holliday. “Our players understand, our coaches understand, you’ve got to put in the time, go to work every day starting on Thursday, and get ready to go play.”

Marshall went 9-4 last season, with only two conference losses.

Marshall faces a tough non-conference schedule this season. Cincinnati, Ohio University, and Boise State await the Herd in September.