HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday was Marshall’s Pro Day, where draft eligible players came back to Chris Cline to workout in front of NFL scouts.

We had about a dozen Thundering Herd graduates run drills in front of seven NFL teams.

Among the players were Will Ulmer, Alex Mollette, Willie Johnson, and Nazeeh Johnson.

The guys say they’ve been practicing these workouts for upwards of eight weeks, working and waiting for this moment.

“All you need is one shot,” said Mollette. “All you need is one person to take a chance on you and then it’s all you from there. It’s kind of like getting recruited out of college, you get offered by everywhere but you can only go to one place. All we need is that one person to take on us and then it’s us from there.”

“I’ve thrown three and a half, four months solely for this day,” said Ulmer. “Going out of town and training, going all in…and my diet. There’s so much you put into but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“I feel like we get overlooked but talent doesn’t get overlooked,” said Nazeeh Johnson. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, they realize Marshall has the talent, we just don’t get the publicity as other Power 5 schools.”

“It’s just really good for the guys, they’ve done a lot for Marshall University and this is kind of the hat on top of their careers,” said head coach Charles Huff. “So really excited for them, they’ve done some really good things, they perform well. So now it’s on to the next phase and figuring out which team calls them up and how they’re going to be able to create value for themselves.”

We will have unofficial stats on each player as soon as Marshall releases them.