HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday was Marshall University’s Pro Day, a day where former players get a chance to work out in front of NFL scouts.

The players arrived around 7am to the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, and worked out all morning until about noon.

There were scouts from several different franchises – including the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

We saw some former players back in Huntington too, like quarterback Henry Colombi, and of course one of the top rushers in the country Khalan Laborn. Who finished last season with 16 touchdowns.

There were a few of the younger guys there too, like Cam Fancher and redshirt sophomore Bryan Robinson.

Head coach Charles Huff says getting the young guys this experience is a good thing – not only so they know what to expect, but also to make the rest of the guys comfortable.

“You have your biggest job interview of your athletic career, you don’t want to have a stranger passing to you,” said Huff. “For Cam, I think it gives him the chance to be part of the interview without actually being on the interview. Plus, it gives him a chance to help his brothers.”

We saw another familiar face at Pro Day today, defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore.

He was there to support his little brother Steven, who we remember made that huge pick six in the Notre Dame game.

Stephon also took the time to speak with Huff. Huff was on the Buffalo Bills coaching staff when they drafted Gilmore back in 2012.

Gilmore then spoke with a few of the DBs working out today, including Isaiah Norman, who has an incredible story.

“That caught me off guard to be honest, I didn’t expect that at all,” said Norman. “He is one of my idols. I look up to him. For him to walk up to me, and tell me I could play at the next level, blew me away. I almost fangirled, I had to catch myself.”

Stephon’s little brother, Steven, also had a strong workout today.

Steven finished last season with three interceptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

He says it felt good to be back on the field with his guys.

“You want to go hard for your brothers regardless,” said Gilmore. “So it was some motivation as well. But it felt good to be back here, and around everyone again.”

Running back Khalan Laborn had a strong workout as well.

Laborn has been training in Florida for the past few months, just for this day.

“I’m just glad to be back here, do some workouts in the indoor one more time,” said Laborn. “You always have to remember your ‘why’. Know what you want in life. And I know what I want in life. So I’m going to keep putting my best foot forward to get to it.”