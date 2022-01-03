Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is transferring

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announced on Twitter Monday that he is leaving the Herd.

Wells was named the starting quarterback for Marshall at the start of the 2020 season, as a true freshman.

The Charleston native and George Washington grad opened his college career with a 59-0 blowout against Eastern Kentucky, which was nationally televised on ESPN.

From there, he kept it rolling.

The Herd won seven straight, blowing teams out by 20, 30, and 40 points.

Marshall had an unexpected bye the week of November 21st, as their game against Charlotte was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

After that long break, the Herd couldn’t find their rhythm again.

They lost in a shutout to Rice that following week, the final 20-0. They were supposed to play the postponed Charlotte game the week after, it was canceled.

So, 13 days after their last game, they head to the Conference USA title game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

They lost, 22-13.

Marshall got an invitation to play in the Camellia Bowl against Buffalo, it lost that one too the final 17-10.

The Herd finished the 2020 season 7-3, and 4-1 in conference play.

Wells wrapped up the season completing 165 of 270 passes for 2,091 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

At the end of that season, Marshall announced they would not be renewing head coach Doc Holliday’s contract.

Enter stage left – new Marshall head coach Charles Huff.

Huff arrived in Huntington January of 2021, and Herd fans were collectively excited about the move.

Huff came from Alabama, where he was the right hand man to Nick Saban. His coaching career spans 17 years on both the NFL and college levels. Players said he brought a whole new, different, energy to the locker room.

The 2021 season kicked off with a huge win on the road at Navy, 49-7. Wells went 20 of 30 for 333 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Luke Zban had the only passing touchdown against Navy; the other six scored were rushed by both Rasheen Ali and Sheldon Evans.

Marshall faced NC Central that following week, and Wells had a much bigger showing.

He looked solid throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns to win it 44-10.

The Herd then lost three straight to East Carolina, App State, and Middle Tennessee.

They still showed some promise after that skid, collecting five wins in October and November to finish the season just over .500, (7-6).

Marshall received an invitation at the end of this season to play in the New Orleans bowl game against No. 23 ranked Louisiana.

That week was also national signing day for college football, and a huge announcement came.

Cole Pennington, former Marshall quarterback legend Chad Pennington’s son, will be joining the Herd in the fall of 2022.

Marshall faced Louisiana in the Caesar’s Superdome that weekend, and lost. The final 36-21.

Now, a few weeks later, Wells announces he’s transferring from the Herd.

Wells finished his final season with Marshall throwing 295 of 445 for 3,532 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

We’ll keep you updated on air and online as we find out where Wells’ next home will be.