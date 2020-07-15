Marshall Quarterback Isaiah Green transferring out of Herd Program

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall confirmed quarterback Isaiah Green has entered the transfer portal.
The department said Wednesday, July 15, 2020, it would have no further comment. We’ll have much more on Green tonight on WOWK 13 News at 6 & 11.
