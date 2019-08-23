Marshall Quarterbacks Club Hosts “Paint the Capital City Green” Event

Charleston, W. Va (WOWK) — The Marshall Quarterbacks Club hosted its 22nd annual Paint the Capital Green event in Charleston on Thursday.

With kickoff less than 10 days away, players, fans, cheerleaders, alumni, and boosters came out to support the Thundering Herd football program.

Governor Jim Justice also made a special appearance and praised the Alma Mater of him and his wife.

Players said that receiving fan support from all the way in Charleston is very meaningful to the team.

“It means a lot,” said starting quarterback Isaiah Green. “We just came straight out of practice and drove an hour away and all these people are excited.”

“That’s big for us to have the support system not only in Huntington, but an hour away.”