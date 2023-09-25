CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football hosted Virginia Tech in front of a sold out crowd Saturday.

The Thundering Herd tied it at 7 by the start of the second quarter, then held the Hokies’ to just a field goal in their next drive.

Halfway through the second quarter, Marshall’s Rasheen Ali took it 56 yards to the house to give the Herd a 14-10 lead.

Owen Porter then strip sacked VT quarterback Kyron Jones and Marshall’s Jahsen Wint came up with it; Marshall went into halftime with a 17-10 lead.

Ali then hit another burst in the second half, a 61-yard run that put Marshall inside the 10.

The Herd able to punch it in and take the two score lead.

VT’s Jones on a quarterback keeper to make it 24-17, the Hokies had one last chance with under two minutes left in the game, but a breakup by Josh Moten sealed the win.

The final 24-17, check out highlights above!

Up next: Marshall hosts Old Dominion Saturday for their homecoming game.