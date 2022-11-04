HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is getting ready for their road trip to Norfolk, to face a (3-5) Old Dominion team.

The Thundering Herd is coming off of a tough loss on homecoming night to Coastal Carolina. The defense finally settled down after the first quarter, and held Coastal to just three points the rest of the game, but the offense struggled in the redzone. Marshall lost 24-13.

On the other side of the coin, ODU is on a two game losing streak, dropping to both Georgia Southern and Georgia State. So the Monarchs will be hungry to get back in that win column.

Also fun fact: running back Khalan Laborn is a Norfolk native, so he’s headed back home and has quite a bit of friends and family excited to watch him ball out.

“Those are the people that were in my corner when I wasn’t playing,” said Laborn. “So just playing in front of them will give me a confidence boost more than nervousness, if that makes sense. It’s just gonna be a great feeling that they get to see me play. And some of my friends moved away in high school or middle school and this is the first time they’re gonna see me play in person.”

Marshall and ODU kickoff at 2pm on Saturday, you can watch it on ESPN+.