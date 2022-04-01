CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – The first day of pads begins Friday for the Thundering Herd; and there’s some competition at the safety position.

Marshall has E.J. Jackson returning, and two strong transfers in Isaiah Norman and Andre Sam.

The fourth guy competing is one you met right here on WOWK about two years ago; Capital high grad Kerion Martin.

Martin joined the Herd in the fall of 2020, but a tough injury sat him until this year.

Now, with a full offseason of training under his belt, head coach Charles Huff seems confident in the redshirt sophomore’s skills.

“Before he got injured, he was a physical guy that could tackle in space, that could run well, and then the injury set him back. It didn’t allow him to train all offseason. So now, he’s had an offseason of training. You can see the confidence come back a little bit. His movements, agility, body, balance. And from a movement standpoint, and an athletic standpoint, he’s making some strides.”

We spoke with Martin today too, and he says the injury is feeling pretty good right now, and he’s anxious to see how it holds up once they start actual contact; which again begins Friday.