CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Marshall safety, now Kansas City Chief, is headed to Super Bowl LVII.

Rookie Nazeeh Johnson has had quite the journey this season with the Chiefs.

He started as a practice player, then another team tried to snag him, so the Chiefs activated him.

He saw playing time for the first time against the Buccaneers back in early October, and says he was ready when he heard his name called.

“It’s a cool feeling because you’re always prepared for this,” said Johnson. “The only real difference between college and NFL is the speed of game…but it’s still football at the end of the day.”

After playing the Buccs, Johnson sat out the next five games.

Until November 20th, against the Chargers.

Since then, he’s played in every game, including Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

The Chiefs won it with a late field goal, the final 23-20, to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

“The emotions were crazy because you go into the season with high expectations,” said Johnson. “Especially this team, this team has high expectations. So being apart of that, and contributing to a team that fights for championships is a crazy feeling. So I just love it, and the emotions were priceless because it’s like ‘dang I started as a walk-on, and now I’m in the championship. Not many people can say that.”

Naz went on to say he’s never been to Arizona before so he’s excited to check it out, but he’s mostly excited to experience Super Bowl week and all it has to offer.

We’ll be staying in touch with him through Super Bowl LVII, stay tuned on WOWK.