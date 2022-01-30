Marshall snaps 10-game skid, taking down UAB

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball took down one of the top teams in Conference USA Saturday night, 84-81, snapping their 10-game losing streak.

Top scorer Taevion Kinsey was out due to an ankle injury; the Herd found out he couldn’t play around noon on game day.

So quick adjustments had to be made, and the young guys knew they’d have to step it up to fill that void.

And they did just that – freshman Kyle Braun played 29 minutes, tallying 11 points, and freshman Aymeric Toussaint scored four.

The biggest difference this game though, was the consistent performance we saw from three men – Obinna Anochili-Killen, Mikel Beyers, and Andrew Taylor.

Anochili-Killen was incredible on both sides of the floor; racking up 23 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a block.

“Forget about the 10 losses,” said Anochili-Killen. “It’s time to start something new, something fresh. He (Taevion) told us that, and I think that’s what boosted our guys up. You know, sadly he couldn’t play today. But you could see he gave us our energy. As a leader.”

“I really believe in this team,” said Dan D’Antoni. “They’ll do better. We will get better. We’ll watch film, and we’ll get better. And we have a chance. Like I said, we go into the tournament, we’ll have a chance against anyone we play.

Mikel Beyers totaled 19 points and six rebounds; one of those baskets was a slam dunk on a fast break – you can watch that highlight above!

Andrew Taylor hit 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

The Thundering Herd breaks their 10-game skid, and snag their first win in conference play.

Marshall is now 8-13, and travel to Old Dominion on Thursday.