Marshall soccer falls in NCAA tournament, Grassie says shortened offseason had an impact

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The reigning national champs Marshall men’s soccer fell in the second round of the NCAA tournament in double overtime; losing to Providence, the final 2-1.

Head coach Chris Grassie said while this loss stings, he’s proud of his guys for they way they fought this season. He added this season was hard because of the shortened off season.

This squad won the 2020 national championship at the end of May, and had to get right back into preseason play by August.

“We were lucky enough to not have any injuries during the season when we won a national championship,” said Grassie. “But obviously it caught up with us over summer, and affected the preseason, and we never quite got on the track in the beginning of the season that we needed to get on… and never developed that flow really this season that we had last season. So that’ll be something to address.”

Marshall’s 2021 soccer season has come to a close; the Herd finished 11-4-3 overall, and 5-1-2 in conference play.