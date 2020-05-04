Marshall Softball looking forward to next season after strong 2020 start

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Like every other college softball program in the country — the Herd is left wondering how the season would have played out should the COVID-19 pandemic not have happened. Marshall ends the year with an 18-7 record, and 5-1 mark at home all as MU was starting to hit its stride.

The Herd started off its season really strong, the squad was top 5 nationally in both batting average and home runs, which should give MU some momentum heading into next season.

Marshall head coach Megan Smith knows this time period is very tough for the entire team — but she says the season getting wiped out will actually make this bunch even closer.

“Cementing the fact that we love the game of softball, we love competing, we love being with each other, sometimes you take it for granted when its day in and day out, we love doing it for marshall. We love our school and I think when we come back together there is going to be more of an appreciation for that, you know you’re not going to take it for granted like you did before because you lost it for a bit, Smith said.”

At the moment the herd has every intention of playing again in the fall and plan to report to camp in late August.