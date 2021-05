CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall softball team faced Louisiana Tech Wednesday afternoon for the first round of the Conference USA tournament.

And they came out strong, on a 6-0 run!

All six of those runs came in the second inning. Mya Stevenson hit a homer that landed on the third level of the parking structure next to the ballpark; and with the bases loaded, that was 4 scores.

The Thundering Herd roll on in the tournament after this 9-2 victory, and face No. 3 Charlotte next at 8:30pm.