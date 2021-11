HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall softball dropped their 2021-22 schedule today, and the Herd has 56 total games compared to last year’s 33.

Due to COVID, Marshall had the least amount of games last year in the entire conference.

This year, Marshall will play 23 games at home at Dot Hicks Field, the most since playing 24 at home in 2012.

You can find the full schedule here.

The Thundering Herd finished 20-13 last season, and lost to Charlotte, 8-4, in the Conference USA tournament.