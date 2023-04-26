HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in program history, Marshall softball took down a top 25 team at Dot Hicks Field.

The last time the Herd beat a top 25 team was at Ohio State in 2008.

Marshall caught the early 2-0 lead in the first inning, after a two run homer by Autumn Owen.

The Herd defense stayed strong, allowing just one run in all seven innings to win it 2-1.

You can hear from Owen and ace Sydney Nester above.

Below, hear from head coach Megan Smith Lyon and Virginia Tech utility player – and Hurricane High grad – Jayme Bailey.