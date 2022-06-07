HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former St. Albans and Marshall basketball player Adam Williams is back to his roots in the Mountain State.

Williams returns to the Thundering Herd after spending the past three seasons as an assistant at Stetson under former Marshall Head Coach Donnie Jones. The son of coaching legend and Marshall Hall of Famer Tex Williams, green is in Adam’s blood.

“I played here, my dad played here, my sister came here, my wife is an alum,” Williams said. “So it’s a family excitement to be able to get back here. We all just love Marshall so much.”

Williams played in 59 games for the Herd, starting 11. He’ll work with Dan D’Antoni bringing Marshall into a new era in the Sun Belt Conference.

“His offense is obviously so proficient and he’s one of the best offensive coaches, forget in college basketball, but the entire world,” Williams said. “So to come help that guy, to learn from that guy and do it at a place I love, it’s really a hard opportunity to pass up.”

Even with a tough year last season, Williams sees the potential the Herd have in 2022.

“I think our talent is tremendous,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that are really skilled basketball players and when you look at last year, they got no breaks. I watched some film, it looked like everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Now with that experience we have a chance to clean slate and go at it this year.”