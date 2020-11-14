AFCA Coaches’ Trophy arrives in Huntington ahead of 50th anniversary of 1970 plane crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In college football the goal is to always win it all. The coach of the team that does Is awarded the AFCA Coaches’ Trophy. That trophy has been in the hands of some of the greatest college football coaches of all time.

Today the AFCA coaches trophy made landfall in Huntington, marking the first time it has been in the Mountain state. The $35,000 trophy travels all the way across the country every season to some of the biggest games in college football. Herd fans will be able to take pictures with the trophy starting at 10 a.m. up until kickoff against MTSU at noon.

Amway Brand Manager, John Kloosterman went on to say, “I think the trophy is an iconic part of college football and there are stories all over college football. Some great some not so great but to be apart of the college football landscape and to have the trophy interact with people at an emotional moment I think is a wonderful thing.”

