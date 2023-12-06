UPDATE: (6:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6) – Marshall University Athletics Director Christian Spears has released a statement regarding the controversy over the Marching Thunder’s appearance at the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas this month.

The controversy surrounded whether or not the Marching Thunder would be attending the bowl game at all. The University later announced that around one-third of its members, or 50 members, will be heading to the Lone Star State on Dec. 19.

Spears posted the following statement to X, formerly known as Twitter.

To the Marching Thunder: I wish I had been more clear with options available for the band to attend the Frisco Bowl. Thankfully, the community has rallied to ensure the band will be part of our bowl experience in Frisco! Christian Spears Marshall Director of Athletics

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After controversy erupted over Marshall possibly not sending band members to play at the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl outside of Dallas, the university has announced that around one-third of its members will be heading to the Lone Star State on Dec. 19.

Marshall University said 50 marching band members and representatives from the cheerleading and dance teams will be going. There are around 150 Marching Thunder members. In a Facebook post, they said that the distance and cost of taking all the members to the bowl game is a “significant challenge.”

The university said that these marching band, cheerleading and dance members and teams are, “important to our university’s identity and tradition, and we are glad they will represent us in Frisco.”

The Thundering Herd will be facing off against the UTSA Roadrunners on Dec. 19. If you want to catch the game, you can watch it on ESPN on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.