Anderson leads Western Kentucky over Marshall 81-73

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Josh Anderson scored a season-high 22 points and Charles Bassey added 21 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks as Western Kentucky got past Marshall 81-73 on Friday.

Carson Williams had nine rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-4, 3-2 Conference USA).

Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each had 19 points for the Thundering Herd (7-3, 1-2). Andrew Taylor had nine assists and six rebounds.

