Appalachian State football suspends practice indefinitely after 11 COVID-19 cases

(WOWK) — Appalachian State has suspended football practice indefinitely after identifying a COVID-19 cluster associated with the Mountaineers’ football team.

Appalachian State — who Marshall announced would be on their schedule just yesterday — sent an email to students, faculty, and staff saying 11 positive tests have come back positive from the team, seven players and four staff members.

This comes one day after on-campus classes resumed at the university.

Athletic Director Doug Gillin has suspended football practice indefinitely.

The Mountaineers’ game against The Herd is set for September 19th in Huntington.

