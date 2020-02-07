Bennett scores 18 points, Marshall tops Southern Miss 72-58

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP)Iran Bennett tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds and Marshall did not allow a point over the final six minutes as the Thundering Herd defeated Southern Mississippi 72-58 on Thursday night.

Southern Miss led by as many as seven points in the second half and trailed 61-58 after Leonard Harper-Baker made a layup with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. It would be the last bucket for the Golden Eagles and Marshall’s last field goal came at 4:04 when Andrew Taylor hit a jumper for a 71-58 lead. Marshall’s Iran Bennett made the second of two free throws with 17 seconds left for the game’s final point.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Marshall (11-13, 5-6 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 14 points and five steals. Marko Sarenac had 12 points.

Leonard Harper-Baker had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (7-17, 3-8). Gabe Watson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.

Marshall plays Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday. Southern Miss plays at Western Kentucky on Saturday.

