Beyers, Williams combine to lead Marshall past UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Mikel Beyers scored 18 points and Jannson Williams added 14 and Marshall beat UTEP 71-61 on Saturday.

Taevion Kinsey added 11 points for the Thundering Herd (13-14, 7-7 Conference USA), which recorded 17 assists on their 25-made baskets. Jarrod West totaled a game-high eight assists, one fewer than UTEP (13-14, 4-10).

Marshall finished with 12 3-pointers including four from Williams.

UTEP built a quick 11-3 lead before Marshall put together a 13-2 run and led by three. Bryson Williams tied it with a 3, Jannson Williams countered with one from beyond the arc the Thundering Herd led the rest of the way. Marshall went to intermission with a 36-26 lead as Beyers made a pair of 3s, and Andrew Taylor and West each added a 3 from beyond the arc.

Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points, Daryl Edwards scored 14 and Souley Boum 12 with 10 rebounds.

