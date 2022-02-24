HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Middle Tennessee came out of the gates hot and never looked back, pulling away late to defeat Marshall 65-57 Thursday in the Herd’s penultimate home game.

The Blue Raiders scored 25 points in the first quarter and led by as much as 13. The Herd fought back coming out of the break, at one point holding the lead in the third quarter. Courtney Whitson led MTSU with 19 points.

Marshall falls to 13-12 on the season. They’ve not lost seven of their past nine games. Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 22 points, shooting 10-10 from the free throw line.

“[MTSU] came out hot the first couple of minutes of the first quarter which I mean we kind of had a feeling that that was going to happen,” Wheeler said. “I mean, they were going to knock down shots, they’re a terrific shooting team but you know I didn’t think that we coward down. “There was a big difference from tonight than the last time we played them.”

Marshall will next face Western Kentucky Thursday in Bowling Green. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.