Doc Holliday added to Coach of the Year watch list

HOUSTON, TX (WOWK) – Marshall University Head Coach Doc Holliday is one of twenty-four college football coaches named to the 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards watch list.
The list puts the coaches in contention for the highly coveted, final title of the season, the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year. The winner will be announced live during a virtual awards ceremony January 13, 2021, according to the organization.
The award, presented each January, is the only coaching honor selected after the conclusion of the postseason bowl games and the National Championship. The ceremony benefits the American Heart Association, which is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to helping people live longer, healthier lives.
Football coaching legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant died of a heart attack in 1983. Following his passing, his family was moved to drive education around heart disease and, in 1986, teamed with the American Heart Association to create the award. The American Heart Association says the award honors “Bear’s” legacy by recognizing excellence in coaching while raising funds for research of cardiovascular disease.
In alphabetical order, the coaches on this year’s Watch List are:
- Tom Allen, Indiana University
- Matt Campbell, Iowa State University
- Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina University
- Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin
- Mario Cristobal, University of Oregon
- Ryan Day, The Ohio State University
- Manny Diaz, University of Miami
- Karl Dorrell, University of Colorado
- Luke Fickell, University of Cincinnati
- Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M University
- Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern University
- Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State University
- Clay Helton, University of Southern California
- Tom Herman, The University of Texas at Austin
- Doc Holliday, Marshall University
- Brian Kelly, Notre Dame University
- Gus Malzahn, Auburn University
- Dan Mullen, University of Florida
- Jay Norvell, University of Nevada
- Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma
- Nick Saban, University of Alabama
- Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young University
- Kirby Smart, University of Georgia
- Dabo Swinney, Clemson University
The American Heart Association will also present the previously announced 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award and 2020 Heart of a Champion Award at the virtual 35th Annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards ceremonies.
