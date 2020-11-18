Doc Holliday added to Coach of the Year watch list

HOUSTON, TX (WOWK) – Marshall University Head Coach Doc Holliday is one of twenty-four college football coaches named to the 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards watch list.

The list puts the coaches in contention for the highly coveted, final title of the season, the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year. The winner will be announced live during a virtual awards ceremony January 13, 2021, according to the organization.

The award, presented each January, is the only coaching honor selected after the conclusion of the postseason bowl games and the National Championship. The ceremony benefits the American Heart Association, which is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Football coaching legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant died of a heart attack in 1983. Following his passing, his family was moved to drive education around heart disease and, in 1986, teamed with the American Heart Association to create the award. The American Heart Association says the award honors “Bear’s” legacy by recognizing excellence in coaching while raising funds for research of cardiovascular disease.

In alphabetical order, the coaches on this year’s Watch List are:

Tom Allen, Indiana University

Matt Campbell, Iowa State University

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina University

Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin

Mario Cristobal, University of Oregon

Ryan Day, The Ohio State University

Manny Diaz, University of Miami

Karl Dorrell, University of Colorado

Luke Fickell, University of Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M University

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern University

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State University

Clay Helton, University of Southern California

Tom Herman, The University of Texas at Austin

Doc Holliday, Marshall University

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame University

Gus Malzahn, Auburn University

Dan Mullen, University of Florida

Jay Norvell, University of Nevada

Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma

Nick Saban, University of Alabama

Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young University

Kirby Smart, University of Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University

The American Heart Association will also present the previously announced 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award and 2020 Heart of a Champion Award at the virtual 35th Annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards ceremonies.