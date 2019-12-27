Doc Holliday Reminds Herd Seniors Coaching Staff is Always There for Them

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was certainly not the way Marshall nor its fans envisioned the Gasparilla Bowl playing out. The Herd quickly found themselves down 21-nothing at the end of the first quarter, and that hole proved to be just to deep to climb out of.

The loss to UCF definitely stings, as the Knights had their way with the Herd.

The Green and White lost the turnover battle, surrendered nearly 600 total yards, and gave up 6 touchdowns in the 23 point defeat.

While that all hurt the Herd, Marshall did play much better in the second half but it was just not enough.

After the loss, I asked Coach Holliday what he told this team in the locker-room and instead of pointing fingers at players or other coaches, Doc says he’s very grateful for all the senior leadership on this year’s squad.

“I told the 17 seniors I loved them, I appreciate all they have done for our program. They all walked out with their college degree which is great and told them be careful going home and we are going to miss them, and if there is anything at all we can do for them as a staff, call us at any time, its 17 really really great kids, and there is a lot of work, blood, sweat and tears and won a bunch of games and we’re just proud of all them and we’re going to miss them.”

