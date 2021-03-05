Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Donyell Marshall out as head coach at Central Connecticut

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Donyell Marshall has stepped down as head coach at Central Connecticut, the school announced Friday.

The former NBA and UConn star was 40-140 in five seasons at CCSU, with losing records each year.

The Blue Devils were 5-16 this season and 5-13 in the Northeast Conference, failing to qualify for the conference tournament.

”I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to coach these young men,” Marshall said in a statement. ”I thank each of them, as well as my coaching staff, for making this a memorable experience.”

Marshall played for 15 seasons in the NBA and served as an assistant coach at Rider and Buffalo before taking the job at Central in 2016.

”Donyell is a man of high character and was a valued member of our staff. We wish Donyell all the best moving forward,” interim athletic director Tom Pincince said in a statement.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter