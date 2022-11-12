HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall football team won Saturday’s contest 28-21 over Appalachian State, but Saturday’s game wasn’t about winning or losing.

Marshall honored the 75 who lost their lives in the 1970 plane crash in their annual 75 game. An emotional Charles Huff addressed reporters after the game, hoping that their performance made the 75 proud.

“This weekend brings a lot of raw emotion to a lot of people here,” he said. I hope the 75 in heaven can smile a little brighter. I took the pressure off the guys I said whatever we do when we walk off that field, that the 75 are proud of how we played and I think tonight the goal was to win but the mission is ultimate brotherhood and I think our brothers, our Herd brothers and sisters in heaven are proud of what we did tonight.”

The Herd improve to 6-4 on the season and are hoping to secure a bowl berth. Marshall is at Georgia Southern next Saturday at 6 p.m. They’ll close the regular season the following Saturday hosting Georgia State.