CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — For the first time in program history, a Marshall women’s cross-country runner will be going to Nationals.

According to the Marshall University Athletics Facebook page, Abby Herring will be the first woman to compete in Nationals in program history.

Herring, 22, who is originally from Parkersburg, is a three-time Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week.

Only two other runners have qualified for Nationals: Kim Nutter in 1979, and Matt Schiffbauer in 2011.

On Marshall University’s website, Herring said she chose to go to Marshall because she, “Loved the campus and atmosphere.” She said she also wanted to be close to home.