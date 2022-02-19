INGLEWOOD, CA (WOWK) – Former Marshall Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer has accepted a job with the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams as the team’s assistant special teams coach according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Springer earlier this month had previously accepted a job as the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss, joining Lane Kiffin’s staff.

The former Herd coach spent one season in Huntington. Springer had spent the previous three seasons at Arizona.

He is a graduate of UTEP, playing for the Miners from 2007-11.