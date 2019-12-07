Former Marshall coach met up with fans for book signing

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – Former Marshall football coach, Bobby Pruett made a special appearance at the Calamity J. restaurant near Marshall’s campus.

The former head coach signed several copies of his book, Purpose and Passion: Bobby Pruett and the Marshall Years, inspired by his time playing for Marshall that led to his position as head coach.

From 1996 to 2004, Pruett led the Thundering Herd to five bowl game wins and a record season of 94-23. Pruett also coached former N.F.L wide-receiver, Randy Moss and current New York Jets quarterback, David Pennington during their time at Marshall.

Coach Pruett tells us that his book, first published in 2005, details his time as a child of Marshall and how his journey led him to his dream job.

I was a former player and student here and the dream was to come back home and live in this great state and be the coach for this university when I graduate. It was a dream come true and it was, sort of a story about the beginning of the dream to the retirement of the coach. Bobby Pruett

Pruett also stated that he likes to keep up with Marshall’s football team and that he’s anxious to see what the future holds for the Thundering Herd.