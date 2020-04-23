Former Marshall Kicker Justin Rohrwasser hoping to play in NFL

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With the NFL Draft set to kick off tonight, former Herd Kicker Justin Rohrwasser is on the verge of starting his professional career.

“I’m not going into this thinking my name is getting called, if it does, it’s just the cherry on top. All I can hope for is to get an opportunity to compete with somebody, and I know I am going to beat whoever is in my way, that’s just the nature of how I do things and I’m going to build a career in the NFL,” Rohrwasser says.

The Buffalo, New York native has a very big leg and is ready to prove to any NFL franchise that he’s clutch whenever called upon.

“Every high-pressure situation I’ve been in I’ve performed, I’m going to perform it’s something I’m working on all the time making sure my nerves are in check. I believe its 14/14 in the 4th quarter and overtime, when the game is on the line, I am someone you can trust,” Rohrwasser says.

So whether he gets drafted or becomes a high priority free agent, with major success between the uprights, Rohrwasser is laser-focused on his future.

“I’m going to enjoy every second of it, good, bad, or ugly I am going to enjoy every second of it and as soon as its over I can’t wait to go work, I can’t wait to go back in pads and go to work that’s my nature,” Rohrwasser says.

The constant message was keep working, keep your head on straight and do to work you’re going to get an opportunity and just seize it when you get it.

And that’s Rohrwasser’s plan — one kick at a time.

