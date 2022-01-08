All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Forrest scores 27 to carry FAU past Marshall 90-77

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Michael Forrest had a season-high 27 points as Florida Atlantic beat Marshall 90-77 on Saturday night.

Alijah Martin had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 1-0 Conference USA). Giancarlo Rosado added 11 points. Bryan Greenlee had seven points and 10 assists.

Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-8, 0-2), whose losing streak reached five games. Taevion Kinsey added 20 points and six assists. Mikel Beyers had 11 points.

