HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The wind was blowing out to right field, which meant bad news for pitchers at the Kennedy Center.

Marshall dropped game two of its final home series of the season to Florida Atlantic, 14-12. Both teams combined for 33 hits and nine home runs.

The Herd at one point led 6-0 after the second inning. Luke Edwards connected on his team-leading 13th home run of the season, a three-run shot that was carried by the wind.

Florida Atlantic would catch fire after that, scoring four runs each in the third and fourth innings. The Owls would score six runs in the eighth and hit six home runs in the contest. Dylan Goldstein went 3-5 with two homers, driving in five.

Both teams are back Saturday for the final regular season game of the year. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.