HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herd seemed to have found their stride.

Marshall beat Ohio 83-69 for their seventh-straight win. The Herd lost to the Bobcats 75-65 last season in Athens.

Andy Taylor led the way for Marshall with 19 points. Taevion Kinsey, Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen each scored in double figures.

The Herd embark on a three-game road trip, facing Duquesne, Robert Morris and UNC-Greensboro. Marshall and the Dukes play Thursday at 7 p.m.