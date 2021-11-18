Herd men’s hoops rally late, fall to Campbell

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Ricky Clemons’ layup with just 25 seconds left was the difference maker as Campbell handed Marshall its first loss of the season, 67-65 Thursday.

The Fighting Camels led by as much as 12 points in the first half. Marshall shot just 30 percent from the floor, trailing 30-21 at halftime.

The Thundering Herd rallied in the second half, tying the game at 65 off of a put back dunk by sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen. Marshall’s game-winning attempt by Darius George was just off the mark, bouncing off the backboard and off the top of the rim.

George led the way with 24 points and shot 8-12 from the field.

“If we just come out and not dig ourselves into any holes, just play hard and do what Coach [D’Antoni] says we should be good for the rest of the season,” George said. “That was a good team we played, a good Campbell team, and we just fell short.”

Marshall (2-1) will host Jackson State Sunday at 4 p.m.