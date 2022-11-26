HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Coach Charles Huff was talking about the ands or buts.

Marshall sent its senior class out with a win Saturday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, beating Georgia State 28-23 for their fourth-straight win. The Herd did not lose a game in November.

Huff said he talked to the seniors about winning their final game, saying it’s better to say ‘and we won’ to finish out their career.

“I told them our preparation throughout the week and our execution today would determine if it was an and or but,” he said. “I said you got an opportunity to create an and or but and either we’re gonna do it together or or we’re not then you’re gonna remember this for the rest of your life.”

Marshall awaits their bowl game fate. The Herd finish the regular season with an 8-4 record and a 5-3 record in the Sun Belt.