Herd’s Jarrod West commits to Louisville for final season of college basketball

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – After making a big impression over the last four years at Marshall, Clarksburg native Jarrod West had a tough decision to make.

West, the Herd’s all-time leader in steals, announced last week that he would be transferring from Marshall for his final season of college basketball.

When our sister station WBOY spoke with West last Saturday about transferring, and where he’d go next, the former WV high school all-state guard said he’d received interest from roughly 15 major D-1 programs.

He announced his decision of where he’d play next on Wednesday.

West, via Twitter, announced that he will be playing for Chris Mack and the University of Louisville Cardinals.

“Chris Mack did a really good job of recruiting me. I thought he was real consistent,” West told 12 Sports on Wednesday in an exclusive interview. “He’s got a great program. Obviously, Louisville is an excellent program. You know the tradition, you know the history; they’ve won national titles, they’ve been to Final Fours.

“I’m really excited. I think it’s a good opportunity and a good fit for me, so I’m really excited for it.”

West says he ultimately chose Louisville over Pittsburgh and Ohio State, which made up his Top 3 schools.

“I thought all the coaches did a great job. I thought those three coaches, specifically, did a good job recruiting and staying consistent in their recruitment and being persistent,” said West. “The fit, and the opportunity in which they explained was there… Three great programs, three great coaches, that have all been successful.”

When asked what stood out about Louisville, aside from the tradition and coach Mack, West said: “My identity and my DNA – how I go about, and what I bring to a team -, kind of fits with what coach Mack wants and needs. And I just feel like there’s going to be opportunity for me to play. I feel like there’s going to be an opportunity to get on the floor and prove myself. I’m really looking forward to that.”

West averaged 12.5 points, and 3.5 rebounds per game last season for Marshall, and according to the Thundering Herd’s athletic department, is one of just 22 Division-I players over the last three decades to: score at least 1,200 points, dish 400 assists, collect 250 steals, and drain 200 three-pointers.

Louisville missed the NCAA Tournament field this season after posting a 13-7 record. The Cardinals had qualified for the Big Dance in each of Mack’s first two seasons in charge of the program.

West told 12 Sports previously that the chance to compete for a conference championship — and more — was an important factor in making his decision.

“I’ve always wanted to win. That’s kind of been my thing that I hold my hat on, and just wanted to do. I want to be a winner and compete for championships. And they feel like they have the team to do that,” said West on Wednesday.

Mack currently holds a 272-125 (.685) win percentage as a college basketball head coach, and his teams have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 10 of his 12 seasons as a head coach. Prior to taking over at Louisville, Mack was the head coach at Xavier.

West was part of Marshall’s most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament during the 2017-2018 season. Marshall defeated Wichita State in the Round of 64 for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. West scored 9 points, grabbed four rebounds, and added two assists as a freshman.