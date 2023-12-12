HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One week after saying Marshall Quarterback Cam Fancher was “miserable” following the announcement he was entering the transfer portal, Head Coach Charles Huff apologized, saying his words were “misinterpreted.”

“I inserted opinion over facts about a situation which ultimately created a little bit of a sandstorm,” Huff said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “It was truly based on my opinion on a small minority of fans and I actually generalized an entire fanbase, and that was wrong, I take full responsibility for that, that was not my intent.”

Last week, 13 News Sports Director Cassidy Wood reached out to Huff to see if Fancher — who racked up a 10-1 record, before losing five straight this season — had surprised him by entering the transfer portal. Huff said it wasn’t, adding, “There isn’t a lot of money for NIL and the fans hated him. That kid was miserable.”

Fancher’s sister then took to Facebook to voice her frustrations with the fan base.

WOWK 13 News also spoke with some radio broadcasters who said fans would call into their show after the games and their comments would be “ruthless.”

Fancher joins offensive lineman Trent Holler in the portal. Holler is using his final year of eligibility to try to play a year at a Power Five school.

Fancher posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing his entry into the transfer portal with the following statement:

“Herd Nation, I want to thank you for the 3 years I have been here. I also want to thank my coaches, teammates, trainers, staff and family for their unwavering support,” Fancher posted. “I am eternally grateful for Coach Huff giving me the opportunity to do what I love at this university. I will never forget the relationships I’ve build while being at Marshall. With that being said, I’ve made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank You, Herd Nation.”

Marshall will face the University of Texas San Antonio in the Frisco Bowl outside of Dallas on Dec. 19.