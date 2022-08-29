HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall’s season-opener is Saturday but eyes are on the following week’s game.

The Herd will travel to South Bend, Ind. Sept. 10 to take on Notre Dame. Fans have been excited about that matchup since it was announced, and the school has sold travel packages for the game.

But Head Coach Charles Huff is getting his team prepared for Saturday against Norfolk State. Huff, a Hampton alum located just 13 miles from NSU, knows the Spartans well from his own playing days.

He said he’s not looking past the schedule and had a stern warning for his team.

“If anybody in here is overlooking anybody on the schedule, then we’re never going to win a championship,” Huff said. “So we’re wasting our time. I think when you start making one game bigger than the other or this opponent is good or this opponent is not, I think you create inconsistencies in your message.

“I told the team, ‘I don’t understand what overlooking someone is.’ Every time we get an opportunity to go out, we’re trying to create and reestablish our identity and if our identity is baited on who we play or what the score is or what color uniforms we wear or what time the game is, then we’re wasting our time. We can all go home and show up on Saturday because that’s how you’re going to perform.”

The Herd and the Spartans clash Saturday at 3:30 p.m. We’ll have full coverage of Marshall’s season-opener all week long.