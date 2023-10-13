HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Men’s Soccer has been unbeatable this season, and part of the reason is the university’s ability to find talent from around the world.

The Thundering Herd are 11-0, the No. 1 ranked team in the country and are seeking their second national championship.

Twenty-four players on the roster are international-born stretching from Paraguay, England, France, Morocco and Japan.

Head Coach Chris Grassie has used his 20-year coaching career to build relationships, using those connections to lead him to more players.

“We do want to find the local talent first and then we go further up field and it’s really just identifying relationships, building relationships over the course of my career and obviously my coaches’ careers,” Grassie said. “Just talking to someone, having a beer with someone, sitting down and chatting about future players and five years later they have a great connection and a player they want to give you and it’s just being a nice guy and maintaining those conversations.”

Sophomore Matthew Bell and Jamaica native is tied for the team lead with seven goals on the season. He says despite the cultural differences, the team is a family.

“It’s amazing learning about new guys, their backgrounds and even in the locker room I try to say good morning in other people’s languages so everyone feels comfortable,” Bell said. It’s a wonderful experience. A lot of us want to go pro and it’s going to be the same thing there. I think it’s wonderful from coach to gather a group of guys from different places.”

Marshall will face Coastal Carolina on Friday at Hoops Family Field.