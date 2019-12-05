Jackson, Williams lift Akron over Marshall 85-73

Marshall Sports
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Loren Cristian Jackson scored 28 points and Xeyrius Williams added a career-high 25 points and Akron beat Marshall 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Camron Reece had 13 points for Akron (6-2), which pulled ahead early and led by as many as 19.

Jarrod West had 17 points for the Thundering Herd (2-5). Taevion Kinsey added 15 points and Iran Bennett had 13 points.

Akron plays Southern at home on Sunday. Marshall matches up against Toledo on the road on Sunday.

