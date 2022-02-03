Keyser, Ezikpe lift Old Dominion past Marshall 79-64

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)C.J. Keyser had 19 points as Old Dominion topped Marshall 79-64 on Thursday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 18 points, Austin Trice had 17 points and 18 rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had nine assists for Old Dominion (9-12, 4-4 Conference USA).

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (8-14, 1-8). Mikel Beyers added 13 points and Andrew Taylor had 12 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter